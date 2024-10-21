Dropsuite Reports Strong Growth in Cloud Backup Sector

Dropsuite (AU:DSE) has released an update.

Dropsuite, a cloud backup company, has achieved significant growth with around 1.5 million paid users across over 100 countries and partnerships with more than 750 direct partners. The company boasts an annual recurring revenue of approximately $43 million, reflecting its robust presence in the market. With a focus on scalability and security, Dropsuite continues to support businesses of all sizes in safeguarding their data.

