News & Insights

Stocks

Dropsuite Reports Strong Growth in Cloud Backup Sector

October 21, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dropsuite (AU:DSE) has released an update.

Dropsuite, a cloud backup company, has achieved significant growth with around 1.5 million paid users across over 100 countries and partnerships with more than 750 direct partners. The company boasts an annual recurring revenue of approximately $43 million, reflecting its robust presence in the market. With a focus on scalability and security, Dropsuite continues to support businesses of all sizes in safeguarding their data.

For further insights into AU:DSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXMXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.