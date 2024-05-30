News & Insights

Dropsuite Director’s Holdings Shift Post-Consolidation

May 30, 2024

Dropsuite (AU:DSE) has released an update.

Dropsuite Limited has reported a significant change in the interests of Director Charif El Ansari, following a consolidation event approved by shareholders. El Ansari’s holdings have substantially decreased, from over 34 million Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and 1.5 million Performance Rights to a post-consolidation figure of approximately 3.46 million shares and 150,000 rights. This shift in director’s interests aligns with the recent 10:1 share consolidation voted on during the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024.

