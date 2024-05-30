Dropsuite Director’s Holdings Shift Post-Consolidation

Dropsuite (AU:DSE) has released an update.

Dropsuite Limited has reported a significant change in the interests of Director Charif El Ansari, following a consolidation event approved by shareholders. El Ansari’s holdings have substantially decreased, from over 34 million Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and 1.5 million Performance Rights to a post-consolidation figure of approximately 3.46 million shares and 150,000 rights. This shift in director’s interests aligns with the recent 10:1 share consolidation voted on during the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024.

For further insights into AU:DSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.