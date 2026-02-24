Dropbox (WBAG:DBX) Price Target Decreased by 11.41% to 21.94

The average one-year price target for Dropbox (WBAG:DBX) has been revised to € 21,94 / share. This is a decrease of 11.41% from the prior estimate of € 24,76 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 17,70 to a high of € 26,50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.56% from the latest reported closing price of € 23,73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBX is 0.18%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 272,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 11,736K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,614K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,376K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,384K shares , representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,574K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,807K shares , representing an increase of 10.13%.

Acadian Asset Management holds 6,614K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,461K shares , representing a decrease of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 23.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,506K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,356K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 2.22% over the last quarter.

