US Markets
DBX

Dropbox to layoff 11% of its workforce, COO to step down

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

File hosting service provider Dropbox Inc said on Wednesday it will layoff 11% of its global workforce to streamline in line with its business priorities.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - File hosting service provider Dropbox Inc DBX.O said on Wednesday it will layoff 11% of its global workforce to streamline in line with its business priorities.

Chief Operating Officer Olivia Nottebohm will also step down effective Feb. 5, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DBX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular