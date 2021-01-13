Dropbox to layoff 11% of its workforce, COO to step down

Jan 13 (Reuters) - File hosting service provider Dropbox Inc DBX.O said on Wednesday it will layoff 11% of its global workforce to streamline in line with its business priorities.

Chief Operating Officer Olivia Nottebohm will also step down effective Feb. 5, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

