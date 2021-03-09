Dropbox To Buy DocSend For $165 Mln In Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dropbox Inc. (DBX) said that it agreed to acquire DocSend, a secure document sharing and analytics company, for $165 million in cash subject to customary purchase price adjustments and closing conditions.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first-quarter of 2021 and is expected to have an immaterial impact on 2021 operating results.

"Given the dramatic rise in remote work, there's increased demand for digital tools that help people organize their content and seamlessly collaborate with each other," said Dropbox Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Drew Houston.

Drew Houston said that DocSend is a perfect complement to its product roadmap. By bringing Dropbox, HelloSign, and DocSend together, Dropbox will be able to offer a full suite of secure, self-serve products to help them manage critical document workflows from start to finish.

