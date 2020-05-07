Dropbox quarterly revenue beats estimates

US Markets
Dropbox Inc's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the file-hosting company signed up more paying customers on its platform with people shifting to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose 18% to $455 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $452.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

