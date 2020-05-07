Dropbox quarterly revenue beats estimates

May 7 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc's DBX.O quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the file-hosting company signed up more paying customers on its platform with people shifting to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose 18% to $455 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $452.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.