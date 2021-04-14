Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 38% Share Price Gain

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) share price is up 38% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 12% lower than it was three years ago.

Dropbox wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Dropbox grew its revenue by 15% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The share price gain of 38% seems pretty muted, considering the growth. Its possible that shareholders had expected higher growth. However, if you can reasonably expect profits in the next few years, this stock might belong on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DBX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Dropbox in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Dropbox produced a TSR of 38% over the last year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 57%. The silver lining is that the recent rise is far preferable to the annual loss of 4% that shareholders have suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

