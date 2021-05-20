Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Dropbox, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DBX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The US$10b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$256m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$248m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Dropbox's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Dropbox is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$219m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 25%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:DBX Earnings Per Share Growth May 20th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Dropbox given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Dropbox currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Dropbox, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Dropbox's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

