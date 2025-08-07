Dropbox, Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dropbox, Inc (DBX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $125.60 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $110.50 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dropbox, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $197.70 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $625.70 million from $634.50 million last year.

Dropbox, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

