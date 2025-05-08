DROPBOX Earnings Results: $DBX Reports Quarterly Earnings

DROPBOX ($DBX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $624,700,000, missing estimates of $626,258,075 by $-1,558,075.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DBX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DROPBOX Insider Trading Activity

DROPBOX insiders have traded $DBX stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW HOUSTON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,674,497 shares for an estimated $48,059,729 .

. TIMOTHY REGAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $1,874,447 .

. LISA M CAMPBELL sold 6,149 shares for an estimated $168,665

ERIC COX (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,095 shares for an estimated $160,534 .

. WILLIAM T YOON (VP Product Counsel & Privacy) sold 6,386 shares for an estimated $157,974

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DROPBOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of DROPBOX stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DROPBOX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DBX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.