Dropbox (DBX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dropbox (DBX) closed at $23.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

DBX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 18, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 43.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $498.12 million, up 11.69% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DBX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.51% higher. DBX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DBX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.44, which means DBX is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, DBX's PEG ratio is currently 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

