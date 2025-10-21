Dropbox (DBX) Stock Moves 1.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Dropbox (DBX) was up +1.81% at $29.82. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Shares of the online file-sharing company witnessed a loss of 5.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dropbox in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 6.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $623.49 million, indicating a 2.4% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $2.5 billion, indicating changes of +8.03% and -2.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dropbox should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Dropbox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dropbox is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.78.

Meanwhile, DBX's PEG ratio is currently 2.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.