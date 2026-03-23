Dropbox (DBX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Dropbox (DBX) ended the recent trading session at $24.42, demonstrating a -2.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.38%.

The online file-sharing company's stock has dropped by 1.81% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dropbox in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.71, marking a 1.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $619.51 million, indicating a 0.83% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

DBX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.39% and -1.13%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dropbox. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.02% higher. Right now, Dropbox possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dropbox is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.2. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.03 of its industry.

One should further note that DBX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.