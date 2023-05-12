Dropbox (DBX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.96, changing hands as high as $22.23 per share. Dropbox Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.7107 per share, with $24.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.16.

