Dropbox (DBX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Dropbox DBX reported non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.38% and increasing 17.6% year over year.



Revenues of $634.5 million inched up 1.9% year over year and 1.8% on constant currency (CC) basis beating the consensus mark by 0.77%. The upside was driven by improved performance in self-serve individual plans.



Total annual recurring revenues came in at $2.73 billion, up 2.9% year over year.

Quarter Details

Dropbox exited second-quarter 2024 with 18.22 million paying users, marking a sequential growth of nearly 63,000. The average revenue per paying user was $139.93 compared with $138.94 in the year-ago quarter.

Dropbox, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

As of Jun 30, 2024, Dropbox had nearly 575K business teams and 35% of paying users were business teams.



In the second quarter, Dropbox reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 84.5%, expanding 180 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $159.6 million, down 0.6% year over year.



Sales & marketing expenses increased 5.1% year over year to $103.3 million.



General & administrative expenses rose 5.3% year over year to $45.5 million.



Dropbox reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.9%, up 170 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, Dropbox had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.06 billion compared with $1.18 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



In the second quarter, the company reported a free cash flow of $224.7 million compared with $166.3 million reported in the previous quarter.



In second-quarter 2024, more than 11 million shares were repurchased, totaling $260 million. As of the end of the second quarter, approximately $868 million remained under the current repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, Dropbox expects revenues between $635 million and $638 million. The company expects an FX tailwind of less than $0.5 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be around 32%.



For 2024, it expects revenues between $2.540 billion and $2.550 billion. At constant currency, revenues are expected between $2.537 billion and $2.547 billion.



The company expects gross margin to be in the 83-83.5% range for the full year. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the 33.5-34% range.



Dropbox expects free cash flow between $910 million and $950 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Dropbox carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Dropbox shares have inched down 21.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 24.3%.



Here are some top-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Bilibili BILI, Cisco Systems CSCO and Applied Materials AMAT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bilibili’s shares have declined 14.8% year to date. BILI is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 22.



Cisco Systems’ shares have dropped 13.5% year to date. CSCO is set to post fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 14.



Applied Materials’ shares have gained 19.5% year to date. AMAT is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 15.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.