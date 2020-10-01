Dropbox (DBX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dropbox (DBX) closed the most recent trading day at $19.48, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the online file-sharing company had lost 11.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DBX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DBX is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $482.57 million, up 12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

DBX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $1.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54% and +14.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DBX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DBX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DBX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.11.

It is also worth noting that DBX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.