Dropbox (DBX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dropbox (DBX) closed the most recent trading day at $19.15, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the online file-sharing company had lost 7.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.3%.

DBX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 46.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $482.57 million, up 12.7% from the year-ago period.

DBX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $1.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54% and +14.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DBX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DBX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DBX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.42.

We can also see that DBX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

