Dropbox (DBX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dropbox (DBX) closed at $22.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the online file-sharing company had lost 1.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dropbox as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dropbox is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $593.8 million, up 5% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dropbox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dropbox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Dropbox currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.87.

Also, we should mention that DBX has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.