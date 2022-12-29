Dropbox (DBX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dropbox (DBX) closed at $22.34, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online file-sharing company had lost 6.75% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.05% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dropbox as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Dropbox is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $593.8 million, up 5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.95% and +7.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dropbox should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dropbox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dropbox has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.96 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.22, so we one might conclude that Dropbox is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

