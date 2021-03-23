Dropbox (DBX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dropbox (DBX) closed at $27.35, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the online file-sharing company had gained 21.42% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DBX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 76.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $505.01 million, up 10.99% from the year-ago period.

DBX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.41% and +9.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DBX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DBX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, DBX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.47.

It is also worth noting that DBX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

