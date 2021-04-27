Dropbox (DBX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dropbox (DBX) closed at $26.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the online file-sharing company had gained 1.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.48%.

DBX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 76.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $505.01 million, up 10.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.41% and +9.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DBX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DBX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, DBX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.1, which means DBX is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, DBX's PEG ratio is currently 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

