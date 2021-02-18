Dropbox (DBX) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

How much has Dropbox (DBX) benefited from the work-from-home (WFH) trend? And if it has, can its revenue gains continue? These are the main questions investors will be focusing on when cloud storage company announces its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

Despite Dropbox’s strong position in home-work economy, selling cloud subscriptions and office collaboration products, the company has been largely ignored when compared to the likes of Zoom Video (ZM), DocuSign (DOCU), Fastly (FSLY) and a host of other cloud stocks that have become synonymous with work-from-home. Concerns about whether Dropbox can compete with larger competitors — namely Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL), continue to keep new investors at arms-length. Notably, the concerns permeate despite a solid execution track record from Dropbox, which has delivered nine straight quarters of top- and bottom-line beats.

The company’s lack of consistent profits have also been an issue. But that might not be the case for very long. Aiming to boost profitability going forward, Dropbox last week the company announced moves to cut its global workforce by 11%. Analysts have applauded the move, including Canaccord Genuity which assigned a Buy rating to the stock and a $30 price target, implying 22% upside from current levels. The staff reductions should "give investors confidence that Dropbox will do what it takes to hit its profit targets,” the analyst noted.

On Thursday investors will be eager to learn how effective these plans have been and the growth metrics Dropbox will forecast. Beyond a top- and bottom-line beat, the company on Thursday must demonstrate that not only can it grow its user base in the face of stiff competition, but also, and perhaps more importantly, that it can monetize its users to sustain long-term profitability.

For the three months that January June, the San Francisco-based company is expected to earn 24 cents per share on revenue of $498.64 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 16 cents per share on revenue of $446 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to be 89 cents per share, up 78% from 50 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $1.91 billion would rise 14.9% year over year.

While concerns about Dropbox’s competitive position are valid, the company is producing healthy cash flow margin, which enables to to carry $1.2 billion of cash on its balance sheet, or roughly 10% of its market cap. What’s more, though the rate of growth has not been exciting (or exciting enough) for some investors, Dropbox grows is growing revenues at solid double digits, along with a healthy 12% year-over-year rise in annual recurring revenues.

In the third quarter, revenue rose 14% with gross margins reaching 80%, up more than four percentage points year over year. Just as impressive, Q3 paid users rose 9% to 15.25 million, beating consensus estimates. These are the main trends investors will focus on during the conference call with analysts. The company has also developed several new initiatives to entice new customers away from its larger rivals in an effort to grow and sustain revenue.

The company’s “New Dropbox” initiative which the management markets as more business-friendly, must demonstrate that value by delivering higher revenues and profits.

