Dropbox (DBX) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Dropbox (DBX), which have fallen 28% year to date, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index, could be on the verge of a recovery. But first, the company’s “New Dropbox” initiative which the management markets as more business-friendly, must demonstrate that value by delivering higher revenues and profits.

The cloud storage company will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Amid seven straight quarters of top- and bottom-line beats, Dropbox has already established a strong track record for execution. Dropbox, which makes money by selling cloud subscriptions to their product, posted third quarter revenue growth of 19%, while paying users totaled 14 million, up from 12.3 million from the year before.

But despite the solid numbers, the stock hasn’t reacted the way investors would like. Investors are worried whether it can ultimately escape the shadows of its bigger competitors — namely Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL). The company has developed initiatives to entice customers to consider switching platforms. As such, on Thursday, beyond a top- and bottom-line beat, the company must demonstrate that not only can it grow its user base, but it can monetize its users to sustain long-term profitability.

For the three months that ended December, the San Francisco-based company is expected to earn 14 cents per share on revenue of $443.41 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 10 cents per share on revenue of $375.9 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to be 48 cents per share, up from 41 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $1.66 billion would rise 19.2% year over year.

While concerns about Dropbox’s competitive position are valid, the company is still producing healthy cash flow margin. This is in addition to consistently beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. In the third quarter, Dropbox’s revenue rose 19% year over year, faster than the 18% growth it posted in the second quarter. In terms of user base, the fact that paying users totaled 14 million (up from 12.3 million in Q2) suggests the company has also stabilized its churn rate, or the number of customers it loses.

Dropbox also appears to be doing well in that category evidenced by the fact that Q3’s average revenue per paying user (ARPU) came to $123.15, up from $118.60 in the same period one year earlier. Notably, that figure also beat the $122.30 consensus estimate. The management has instituted price hikes to bolster ARPU. As it stands, Dropbox now has half a billion registered users on its platform, suggesting it has a massive opportunity to accelerate ARPU.

As such, with DBX stock trading at around $18.50 today, there’s a potential premium of 53% based on consensus price target of $28.50. The company must nonetheless do its part and can demonstrate a path to profitability.

