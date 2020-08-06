Dropbox CFO Ajay Vashee to step down

US Markets
Dropbox Inc said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Ajay Vashee is stepping down, and will be replaced by accounting head Tim Regan.

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc DBX.O said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Ajay Vashee is stepping down, and will be replaced by accounting head Tim Regan.

Vashee, who has been with the file-sharing company for over eight years, will remain in his role until Sept. 15 and as an adviser to Regan through mid-October.

Shares of the company fell 2% after the bell.

Separately, Dropbox reported revenue of $467.4 million in the second quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $465.3 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Paying users for the three months ended June 30 rose to 15 million from 13.6 million a year earlier.

