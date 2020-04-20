Dropbox Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DBX

In trading on Monday, shares of Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.34, changing hands as high as $20.11 per share. Dropbox Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.55 per share, with $26.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.00.

