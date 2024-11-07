News & Insights

Dropbox affirms FY24 revenue view of $2.54B-$2.55B, consensus $2.55B

November 07, 2024 — 06:05 pm EST

Raises FY24 gross margin view to 84% from 83.0%-83.5%. Cuts FY24 free cash flow view to $860M-$875M from $910M-$950M.

