Dropbox affirms FY24 revenue view of $2.54B-$2.55B, consensus $2.55B

Raises FY24 gross margin view to 84% from 83.0%-83.5%. Cuts FY24 free cash flow view to $860M-$875M from $910M-$950M.
- Dropbox sees Q4 revenue $637M-$640M, consensus $642.3M
- Dropbox reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 60c, consensus 53c
- Dropbox to reduce global workforce by 20% amid ‘softening demand’
