Drop your gun: French hand over their unlicensed weapons to police

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

December 01, 2022 — 06:24 am EST

Written by Eric Gaillard for Reuters ->

By Wednesday, 65,000 firearms had been turned in, along with 1.6 million bullets and other projectiles.

"This campaign is here to help French people surrender these objects that are rather cumbersome for most," police commandant Florence Gavello said at the collection point in Nice.

"When we talk to them, they're quite happy about ... getting rid of them."

The campaign ends on Friday, after which collected weapons will either be handed over to museums or destroyed.

