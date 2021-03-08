Drop in Indonesia retail sales moderates in January

JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia dropped 16.4% year-on-year in January, slower than the 19.2% fall a month earlier, as sales of food and beverages, tobacco and clothes improved, according to a central bank survey released on Tuesday.

The survey forecast a 16.5% contraction in February.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela)

