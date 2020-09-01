Drop in foreign demand drives Czech Q2 GDP slump

Adds details, quote

PRAGUE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Czech economic output slumped by a record 11% year-on-year in the second quarter, revised-down data showed on Tuesday, as activity hit a coronavirus-induced low before an expected return to growth in the current quarter.

The Czech Statistical Bureau (CSU), revising down its flash estimate of 10.7%, said a decline in foreign demand accounted for 7.9 percentage points of the drop, with the household consumption fall contributing another 2 points.

In quarter-on-quarter terms, the economy contracted by 8.7%, also more than the flash estimate, which was 8.4%.

The Czech Republic was quick to shut down borders, transport links and most retail trade in March when it detected the first coronavirus cases.

But the data showed the manufacturing industry accounted for the biggest economic hit in the second quarter, followed by trade, transportation, and the also severely affected but smaller hospitality services.

The CSU said that the foreign trade surplus slumped by 56.5 billion crowns ($2.58 billion) from a year ago to 44.1 billion, with exports down 23.3%.

The overall decline was only slightly offset by a rise in government spending.

Total employment dropped 1.9% year on year but the number of hours worked fell by 10.7%.

Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said the full-year decline in the economy may turn out to be smaller than original fears. He forecast a 2020 drop of around 5.8%, followed by growth of around 5% in 2021.

"The data speak against further monetary policy easing, and the CNB (central bank) can stick to its scenario of stable interest rates at least until mid-2021," he said in a note, adding that the data may lead the CNB to raise its GDP forecast.

In August, the central bank had predicted a drop in output of 12% for the second quarter and 8.2% for the whole of 2020.

CZECH GDP (pct)

Q2-20/Q1-20

Q2-20/Q2-19

Real change

-8.7(-8.4)

-11.0(-10.7)

Final consumption

-4.8

-4.8

Household

-6.3

-7.6

Government

-1.5

1.8

Gross capital formation

-8.5

-10.2

Fixed

0.9

-4.8

Foreign trade

Exports

-20.7

-23.3

of goods

-20.6

-24.0

of services

-20.9

-19.6

Imports

-17.6

-18.2

of goods

-17.7

-18.6

of services

-16.9

-16.1

NOTE. GDP totalled 1,327.564 billion crowns ($60.62 billion)for the second quarter in nominal terms. Previous flash estimates in parenthesis.

The Czech statistics office (CSU) will release an update of national accounts on Oct. 2.

Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home

** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E

($1 = 21.9000 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Mirka Krufova)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.