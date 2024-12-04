DroneShield Secures Major European Military Contract

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.
DroneShield Limited has secured a significant $8.2 million contract from a European military client for its counter-drone systems, with delivery set over the next three months. This deal marks their first substantial agreement with this customer, despite having previously completed smaller contracts amounting to $3.9 million. The contract reflects growing demand for DroneShield’s advanced security solutions as global drone threats escalate.
