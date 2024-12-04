DroneShield Secures Major European Military Contract

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited has secured a significant $8.2 million contract from a European military customer for its advanced counter-drone systems, marking a strong endorsement of its technology. This repeat order highlights the growing demand for comprehensive anti-drone solutions amid increasing aerial threats. The company plans to deliver the systems within three months, with full payment expected in early 2025.

