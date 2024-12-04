News & Insights

Stocks

DroneShield Secures Major European Military Contract

December 04, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DroneShield Limited has secured a significant $8.2 million contract from a European military customer for its advanced counter-drone systems, marking a strong endorsement of its technology. This repeat order highlights the growing demand for comprehensive anti-drone solutions amid increasing aerial threats. The company plans to deliver the systems within three months, with full payment expected in early 2025.

For further insights into AU:DRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRSHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.