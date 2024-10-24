News & Insights

DroneShield Limited Reports Record Cash Receipts in 2024

October 24, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited has reported a record-breaking performance with 1Q-3Q 2024 cash receipts reaching $30.5 million, a 20% increase from the previous year, and revenues estimated to hit $55.2 million by year-end from existing orders. The company is strategically positioned to fulfill urgent orders with $240 million in existing inventory, aiming to capitalize on demand before the year’s close.

