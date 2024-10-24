DroneShield Limited Reports Record Cash Receipts in 2024

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited has reported a record-breaking performance with 1Q-3Q 2024 cash receipts reaching $30.5 million, a 20% increase from the previous year, and revenues estimated to hit $55.2 million by year-end from existing orders. The company is strategically positioned to fulfill urgent orders with $240 million in existing inventory, aiming to capitalize on demand before the year’s close.

For further insights into AU:DRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.