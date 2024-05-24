DroneShield Limited Eyes Stock Market Expansion

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited has announced the application for quotation of 750,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, with an issue date of May 24, 2024. This move signifies the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and its readiness to expand its investor base.

