DroneShield Initiates Trading Halt for Contract Update

DroneShield Limited (ASX: DRO) has requested a trading halt on its shares as it prepares to release an updated announcement related to an $8.2 million European contract. The halt is expected to last until the company releases the new information or until regular trading resumes on December 9, 2024. This move comes as the company addresses additional information requested by the ASX.

