Drones target US troops in Iraq, causing minor injuries

By Phil Stewart, Amina Ismail and Ahmed Rasheed

TEL AVIV/ERBIL, Iraq, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. military forces in Iraq were targeted on Wednesday in two separate drone attacks, with one causing minor injuries to a small number of troops even though the U.S. military managed to intercept the armed drone, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, did not say who was suspected of the attacks on the al-Asad air base and the al-Harir air base.

But Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war.

The first attack early on Wednesday involved two one-way drones that targeted al-Asad base, two U.S. officials said. One of the drones was intercepted but still managed to explode, causing the minor injuries and damaging some equipment. Some U.S. troops were being evaluated for possible traumatic brain injury, one of the officials said.

The second drone attack targeted the al-Harir air base, which houses U.S. forces in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, according to the U.S. officials, an Iraqi security official and a Western diplomat.

A little known group called Tashkil al-Waritheen, or the Inheritor, claimed responsibility for the attack on al-Harir.

Last week, Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target U.S. interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

The Pentagon has rushed air defenses and munitions to Israel, America's closest ally in the Middle East, but U.S. forces have not joined the fighting.

The attacks came less than a day after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, raising the stakes for U.S. President Joe Biden as he arrived in Israel on Wednesday to signal support for its war against Hamas.

Palestinian officials said the hospital was hit by an Israeli air strike. Israel denied this, blaming the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

The Palestinian Authority's health minister accused Israel of causing a "massacre".

In Iraq, tension over the war in Gaza had already been high. Its top Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, last week condemned Israel and called on the world to stand up to the "terrible brutality" in besieged Gaza.

Leaders of Iraqi armed groups blamed Israel for the attack on the hospital. Some condemned the U.S. for supporting Israel.

"These evil people must leave the country, otherwise they will taste the fire of hell in this world before the afterlife," the group said in a statement late on Tuesday.

We “will not hesitate to consider America and the West as partners in this hideous massacre”, he said in a statement on Tuesday night. Last week he threatened to target U.S. interests if Washington intervened to support Israel.

In past years, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq regularly targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and the U.S. embassy in Baghdad with rockets. Such attacks have abated under a truce in place since last year, and Iraq has had a period of relative calm.

U.S. officials have accused Kataib Hezbollah of previous attacks on U.S. interests. The group has denied the claims.

Dozens of members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, the Iraqi state paramilitary organisation that contains many Iran-backed factions, took to the streets on Tuesday to condemn the Gaza hospital attack.

Demonstrators chanted anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans and said they wanted to storm the U.S. embassy for its support of Israel.

A Reuters witness said some protesters tried to cross the bridge that leads to the fortified Green Zone - home to the U.S. embassy and other missions in Baghdad - but security forces blocked them.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart in Tel Aviv, Amina Ismail in Erbil, Ahmed Rasheed and Ahmed Saad in Baghdad; writing by Amina Ismail and Phil Stewart; editing by Clarence Fernandez, Nick Macfie, Bernadette Baum, Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)

