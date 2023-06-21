Drones intercepted on way to Moscow region military warehouses -governor

Adds details on reports of drones shot down, previous drone attacks inside Russian territory

June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's military intercepted two drones on their approach to military warehouses in the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the area, said on Wednesday.

"Debris was found, no damage or casualties," Vorobyov said, adding that the drones fell near the village of Kalininets.

Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that another drone was shot down near Lukino village in Moscow region.

TASS also reported two of the drones were intercepted on their way to the Taman Division of Russia's Ground Forces. The division is based in Kalininets, some 60km (37 miles) from the Kremlin.

In May, drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, in what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack and one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital since World War Two.

