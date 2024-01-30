News & Insights

Drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine's Kharkiv -local officials

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 30, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by Ronald Popeski for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian attack drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday, triggering a fire and causing damage to infrastructure, local officials said.

Details on casualties and damage were being clarified. Emergency services were taking action.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one drone had hit a residence and started a fire.

Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Synehubov said there had been a number of strikes in the city and civil infrastructure had been damaged. At least six drones had been deployed in the region, he wrote on Telegram.

