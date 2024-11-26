News & Insights

DRONE VOLT Reports Strong Demand and Growth Prospects

November 26, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

DRONE VOLT SA (FR:ALDRV) has released an update.

DRONE VOLT sees significant growth in demand for its HERCULES 20 drone and high-margin services, with increased orders and production to meet client needs by the end of 2024. The company’s strategic focus on high added value services is expected to boost its fiscal performance, aiming for a positive EBITDA in 2025. The latest innovation, DRONE VOLT KOBRA, is also undergoing client testing, indicating potential future orders.

