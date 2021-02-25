Red Cat Holdings, which develops and sells drone software and products, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $20 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the OTCQB (RCAT).



The company provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It designs, develops, markets, and sells drone software and products, focusing on drones piloted with wearable display devices. It sells flight design cameras, video transmitters, goggles, as well as the mounts, airframes, and accessories to build or operate drone aircraft.



The Humacao, Puerto Rico-based company was founded in 1984 and booked $1 million in sales for the 12 months ended October 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RCAT. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Drone technology developer Red Cat Holdings files for a $20 million Nasdaq uplisting originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.