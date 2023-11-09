Drone, explosive attacks target US forces across Iraq

Updates sourcing, toll of minor injuries

MOSUL, Iraq, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. forces were targeted in three attacks in Iraq on Thursday but suffered no casualties, a U.S. military official and security sources said, in the most widespread single day of strikes on U.S. assets since the Israel-Hamas conflict started.

There had been four attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria in the past 24 hours, a separate U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Three U.S. troops had minor injuries and they had returned to duty, the official added.

On Thursday morning, a U.S.-led coalition convoy was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the vicinity of Mosul Dam but suffered no casualties, the U.S military official and two security sources said.

The security sources said the patrol was accompanied by Iraqi counter-terrorism forces and that a vehicle in the patrol was damaged.

Also Thursday morning, a one-way drone was launched against U.S. and coalition forces at the Ain al-Asad airbase west of Baghdad but was shot down prior to reaching its target, with no casualties or damage to infrastructure, the U.S. military official said.

A drone was also launched at al-Harir air base in Erbil which house U.S. and international forces but was downed before reaching its target, security sources said.

A statement from Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service, which differs to the Federal Iraqi service, said attacks by drones at the al-Harir airbase caused a fire at one of its fuel depots. It added that the base had been evacuated of U.S.-led coalition forces on Oct. 20.

The U.S. military official said they "don't have any updates regarding adjustments in force posture throughout Iraq and Syria."

U.S. and coalition troops have been attacked at least 40 times in Iraq and Syria since early October over Israel's devastating siege of Gaza in retaliation for Hamas militants' Oct. 7 cross-border attack.

So far, 56 U.S. personnel have been injured in the attacks with traumatic brain injuries or minor injuries, though all have returned to duty, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. blames the attacks on groups backed by Iran and says Tehran is ultimately responsible, a claim which Tehran denies, saying groups engaging in the attacks were doing so on their own accord.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq have publicly stated that U.S. assets will continue to be targeted as long as the U.S. backs Israel in its war on Gaza.

The latest attacks come after the White House said on Thursday the U.S. military had struck targets in Syria to destroy weaponry and deter Iranian-backed separatist groups from targeting American personnel in the region.

The United States has occasionally carried out retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed forces in the region after they attack American forces, including a strike on Oct. 26.

(Reporting by Kamal Ayash in Anbar, Jamal al-Badrani in Mosul, Ahmed Rasheed and Timour Azhari in Baghdad, and Idrees Ali in Washington; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Lisa Shumaker)

((timour.azhari@thomsonreuters.com @timourazhari; +96170191137 / +9647901917023;))

