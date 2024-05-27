News & Insights

Drone Delivery Canada Faces Revenue Dip, Appoints New CFO

May 27, 2024 — 05:38 pm EDT

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. reported a significant decrease in Q1 2024 revenue by over 80%, attributed to a non-recurring contract, despite reducing operating losses by 30% and appointing experienced finance veteran Mike McKeon as new CFO. The company is focused on cost reduction and is leveraging its proprietary logistics software platform in the drone technology sector.

