Drone Delivery Canada Faces Revenue Dip, Appoints New CFO

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. reported a significant decrease in Q1 2024 revenue by over 80%, attributed to a non-recurring contract, despite reducing operating losses by 30% and appointing experienced finance veteran Mike McKeon as new CFO. The company is focused on cost reduction and is leveraging its proprietary logistics software platform in the drone technology sector.

