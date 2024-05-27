Drone Delivery Canada Appoints Mike McKeon As CFO

(RTTNews) - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT, TAKOF) said it appointed Mike McKeon as its Chief Financial Officer effective as of May 30, 2024. Mike brings more than 35 years of experience in finance, strategic and operational best practices working for several large multinational corporations such as Coca Cola and McCain Food Limited.

The company reported first quarter revenue of C$103,522, a decrease of over 80% from the same period of the prior year. The decrease was driven by the Condor contract with Transport Canada announced in first quarter of the prior year that did not reoccur, partially offset by revenue contribution from the second milestone of the DND contract.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.