News & Insights

World Markets

Drone crashes in northern Iranian city- state media

September 18, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A drone crashed in a residential area of the northern Iranian city of Gorgan, Iranian state media said.

No casualties have so far been reported and law enforcement said they were investigating the incident.

Iranian news media have shared several photos and videos of a burnt object lying in a street, with nearby shops having their windows smashed and cars sustaining damage. Police have cordoned off the area.

The chief of police of Golestan province told semi-official Tasnim news agency the situation was under control and that some debris from the object landed outside the city.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.