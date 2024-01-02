Drone attack targeting air base housing US forces in northern Iraq thwarted- sources

BAGHDAD, Jan 2 (Reuters) - An armed drone was shot down on Tuesday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where U.S. and other international forces are stationed, two security sources said.

It was not clear if the foiled attack caused any damage or casualties, said the sources.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

