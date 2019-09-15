Drone Attack on Saudis Set to Bring Turmoil to Oil Markets

A major Saudi Arabian oil field was attacked on Saturday, and it’s safe to say that no one saw this coming. Oil futures aren’t trading just yet, but expect a big jump in oil prices.

Here’s what we know. On Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field were attacked. The oil field produces about 1.5 million barrels of crude a day, while the facility processes more than 7 million barrels, according to RBC’s Helima Croft. She estimates that some 5 million barrels of oil exports won’t be happening in the near term, though Saudi officials say that exports will resume in a few days.

The bigger problem is what this means for the region. Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack—they supposedly used drones—and if true, “the attacks marked the most effective and far-reaching drone strikes carried out by outgunned Houthi forces in neighboring Yemen,” as The Wall Street Journal described it. The U.S. has already said that there is no evidence of the attacks emanating from Yemen, and raised the possibility of the attack having come from Iran or Iraq. Iran denied involvement.

Either way it’s a big deal. “Saturday’s twin drone attacks mark the most dramatic escalation in the ongoing Iran standoff and have put the region more squarely on the path to a military conflict,” Croft writes.

Expect a big spike in oil prices when trading begins. Oil prices have been stuck in a range recently, with WTI Crude, the U.S. benchmark, trading between $50 and $60. There’s a good chance that the trading range will be broken given the sheer scale of the attack. We’ll have to wait and see how the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. market indexes, which sit near all-time highs, respond.

Saudi Arabia has been preparing for a second crack at an initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, and it’s safe to say that the attacks could lower the valuation it be able to get, if the IPO isn’t derailed completely.

