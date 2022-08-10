DRLL ETF: Why Investors Should Not Let Ideology Influence Their Investing Decisions

Yesterday saw the launch of a new ETF, the EA Series Trust Strive US Energy Fund (DRLL). It bills itself as a "post-ESG" fund, and it seems that fund managers will, as shareholders, encourage fossil fuel companies to, as the ticker suggests, "drill, baby, drill."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting global shortages of oil and gas have pushed prices up, and the failure of U.S. crude output to compensate for that have reinforced the strategic importance of energy and the problems with restrictive regulations on oil and gas, even if you think they are a good thing. Now may seem like a good time for a fund focused on maximizing the potential of big oil companies here in the States.

From a very short-term perspective in the life of a fund, say over the next year or so, I suppose that could be true, but long-term this, like all ideologically-driven investments, is fundamentally flawed.

I have, on many occasions, used my platform here to rail against making investment decisions based on political views, whether they come from the Left or the Right. The biggest problem with ideology is that, in so many ways, it is the enemy of reality. A political filter leads to people looking at things as they believe they should be, not as they are; the more politicized a subject becomes, the more that is true. Energy is a good example. Those on the Left see oil companies as evil, and that oil and gas as an industry is in its death throes, while those on the Right see them as heroes, and look forward to a bright future for fossil fuels, if only the liberal politicians would get out of the way.

Both are overly simplistic, naïve viewpoints that should have no place in the thinking of an investor.

I understand the impetus behind DRLL, in that oil stocks are often undervalued because their business is perceived as "politically incorrect," often by large funds that refuse to invest in them. That in itself is an example of making investment decisions based on politics, and is therefore a mistake that denies reality. After all, whether people like it or not, the fact is that the U.S. and the world is dependent upon fossil fuels right now, and will be for some time to come. To pretend otherwise is foolish. Until quite recently, I wrote a newsletter that was based on that fact, and it identified opportunities in the energy sector.

However, it is also foolish to pretend that this will go on forever, or even for more than a few years. You can rail all you like against “woke” politics or whatever you want to call it, but the fact is that most of the world has seen the dangers of climate change and is consciously shifting away from fossil fuels. The U.S., with a vocal minority who deny the science, is an outlier. However, eventually, the objections won’t matter as the world simply moves on from oil, with or without the U.S.

Potential growth in the core business of big oil companies is therefore extremely limited at best, and relatively low P/Es are just a reflection of that. If you saw the potential of undervalued energy stocks any time over the last couple of years and got involved, great. However, stocks like Exon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Conoco Phillips (COP) which constitute some of the largest holdings of DRLL, should not be a significant part of any long-term portfolio.

I am sure that when Vivek Ramaswamy, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the fund manager Strive, who launched DRLL, gave his impassioned defense of the ETF on CNBC this morning, there were many who cheered loudly at the idea of an “anti-woke” energy fund. If you were one of them, cheer by all means. That is, after all, your constitutional right. However, don’t give up your hard-earned money investing in an ETF that is based on the same kind of wishful ideological thinking that you dislike so much. The fossil fuel industry will have to adapt massively over the next twenty years or die altogether. Whatever your politics, it is a bad long-term investment.

