Driving Sustainable Excellence and Inspiring the Next Generation: A Blueprint for Companies

By Angela Baker, VP, Corporate Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated

In a time when breakthrough technologies can be the foundation for life-changing products, experiences and industries, companies have a significant opportunity to change the world. As the Chief Sustainability Officer of Qualcomm Incorporated, I’m excited to share the progress we’re making to do just that.

Qualcomm’s recently released report highlights our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, showcasing the achievements and milestones we have reached throughout the year. Many other companies are doing the same, and it’s exciting to see the progress being made to make the world a better place. But there’s always more work to be done. Here are a few ways companies can drive sustainability across their operations and inspire the next generation.

Innovate for Positive Impact

Companies should prioritize innovation that leads to positive environmental and social outcomes. At Qualcomm, our commitment to making a positive impact is reflected in our product development efforts. One of our key goals for 2025 is to reduce power consumption by 10 percent each year in our flagship Snapdragon products, and we achieved a 10 percent reduction in power consumption year over year, across all use cases between 2021-2023.

By developing products and services that are socially responsible, companies can contribute to a more sustainable future. Embracing innovation with purpose allows companies to differentiate themselves in the market and enable their customers to make a positive impact.

Set Ambitious Environmental Goals

Addressing climate change is a pressing global challenge, and companies have a vital role to play. We have successfully reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by over 35 percent compared to a 2014 baseline, and we are actively working towards our 2040 net-zero target which was approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative's (SBTi) this past year.

Setting goals, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources, demonstrates a commitment to sustainability. By aligning goals with recognized climate science and actively working towards them, companies can contribute to a low-carbon future and inspire others to follow suit.

Engage in Community Outreach and Education

Companies can make a significant impact by engaging in community outreach and education initiatives. At Qualcomm, we believe in using our technology to enrich lives and inspire the next generation. Through our Qualcomm Wireless Reach Initiative, we have positively impacted the lives of over 27 million people since 2006, achieving our 2025 goal two years early. This initiative plays a vital role in bridging the digital divide and empowering underserved communities through technology.

We’re also dedicated to inspiring the next generation of inventors. Through strategic STEM initiatives, we have engaged over 1.5 million students and teachers globally. While we achieved our goal in 2022, we have continued our efforts and reached over 4.7 million students and teachers worldwide as of 2023. By nurturing STEM education in all communities, we aim to inspire future innovators who will drive sustainable solutions and shape a better world.

By partnering with schools, universities, and nonprofit organizations, companies can support STEM education programs, mentorship opportunities, and scholarships. These efforts not only inspire the next generation, but also create a diverse talent pipeline that drives innovation and sustainability. They also allow current employees to act as coaches and mentors, connecting today’s workforce with tomorrow’s.

Lead by Example

Companies that prioritize sustainability can lead by example and transparently communicate their efforts. Sharing success stories, best practices, and lessons learned might inspire other companies to follow suit or create cross industry partnerships. By showcasing the positive impact of responsible practices, companies can influence industry norms and encourage collective action towards a more sustainable future.

