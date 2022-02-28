Driving Inclusive Prosperity through Self-Education and Fiscal Action

For Black History Month, Nasdaq’s employee resource group, Global Link of Black Employees (GLOBE), teamed with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and National Black MBA Association to bring together a panel of Black entrepreneurs and finance leaders to offer financial literacy advice to the next generation of Black business owners. After a wide-ranging discussion on financial literacy, most of the panelists agreed that driving inclusive prosperity requires new forms of education and community-building by leveraging social media platforms and peer groups, along with expanding access to traditional capital from financial institutions.

Moderating the panel was Nasdaq’s Craig Byll, a Senior Product Analyst in Nasdaq’s North American Market Division and Marketing Co-Lead of GLOBE. He was joined by Henri Pierre Jacques, co-founder of Harlem Capital, Kelton Crenshaw, NFL agent and attorney at Klutch Sports Group and Michael T. Pugh, President, Chief Executive Officer and board member of Carver Federal Savings Bank.

During the discussion, the panelists highlighted the disparity between the capital created by Black people and the lack of wealth among Black families, with the racial wealth gap at the core of the issue. While white families have 10 times the net worth of Black families in the U.S., Black people collectively in the United States have $1.3 trillion of buying power, according to Byll. This disconnect—the panel agreed—was due to a lack of access to financial tools and opportunity because of systemic issues that have prevented Black Americans from gaining access to the same resources across history.

Growing Black Wealth

Self-education was a prominent theme, particularly for young entrepreneurs looking to grow their wealth. Jacques, the youngest on the panel, who started his venture capitalist (VC) firm while still in Harvard Business School, advised young entrepreneurs to make social media work for them. He recommended curating a list of respected financial professionals and leaders to stay in touch with the changing financial world.

“For me, Twitter is a great resource. If you curate your feed and just follow people who share wealth knowledge, I think it's super fascinating,” said Jacques.

Crenshaw, who works with young NFL players on managing their money, echoed Jacques’s sentiment and added the importance of peer groups when it comes to financial literacy.

In line with their advice, Nasdaq recently launched its first social media influencer program on TikTok. Working with diverse influencers to provide free financial literacy content, the campaign aims to create a community and engage younger, more diverse audiences to expand financial literacy globally.

Pugh took a more traditional approach, stressing the importance of financial wellness as the key to uplifting black and brown communities.

“Financial wellness gives you access to so many of the other great things, including better education, better health care, better food choices... it's a significant form of care,” said Pugh.

The lack of generational wealth in the Black community is one of the key factors that continues to keep Black families below white families in terms of net worth, according to Pugh. He advised young Black entrepreneurs to start building generational wealth now in the form of equity, such as life insurance, 401ks, real estate, among other means of wealth creation that can be passed down from generation to generation.

Growing Black Businesses

COVID-19 was a prime example of the need for proper financial planning and equity management, according to Pugh.

“With the Cares Act and the stimulus program, many small businesses were left out, particularly African American [and] Latinx small businesses, because they just did not have the resources to help them navigate through it,” said Pugh.

The research supports Pugh’s claim. In a McKinsey study on COVID-19’s effect on minority businesses, many were classified as “at-risk” or “distressed” by traditional lenders even before the pandemic started. These same banks that administered PPP loans and other aid during the pandemic left many black-owned businesses behind because their other clients had prior access to the appropriate channels.

To avoid rejection from traditional funding sources, Pugh recommended entrepreneurs find a financial planner in the early days of their business. Certified individuals that can help keep a record of a business’s performance and help navigate future disruptions like COVID-19.

The panel also stressed networking as a means of funding new or in-need black-owned businesses. They implored new founders to meet as many people as possible, both in and outside their community.

For example, Jacques knew he wanted to work with and for Black people in college. But when raising money for his Venture Capital (VC) firm, he stumbled upon a stark reality.

“In VC, 99% of these funds are white –led, and there are no Black partners,” said Jacques.

To fundraise, he had to branch out to white investors to grow his business, a reality that most Black founders need to accommodate to keep their business afloat. Unlike white entrepreneurs who may already have a head start, Jacques had to network outside of his community to overcome the burden on founders of color.

“I'm a 27-year-old Black man raising money for the first time. I'm also investing in only people of color and women. Like, do you want to give me money? That's a hard ask from somebody who's not in the community and understands our problem,” said Jacques.

In response, the panel largely agreed that social capital equals financial capital. Personal relationships and networking can get Black businesses over the obstacles that many white businesses don’t have to face.

To help young Black entrepreneurs network and grow their business, the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center offers the Mentor Makers program, where experts—including the panelists—are connected to entrepreneurs across all industries and backgrounds. The program offers ongoing community networking and a variety of on-demand and live resources to connect founders with game-changing mentors.

Mentor Makers and other programs from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center support Nasdaq’s purpose initiative to advance inclusive growth and prosperity by improving access and knowledge in entrepreneurship through advocacy and hands-on classes and mentorship programs.

As the panel began to conclude their discussion, they moved to talk of work-life balance, family and the self-esteem it takes to be a Black founder. Jacques gave seasoned testimony, “You have to walk with a certain level of confidence; you have to believe in yourself.”

“The founder journey is extremely hard. It has very high highs and very low lows. You have to have a deep belief in you,” he added.