Driving Future-fitness in a Digital-only World

By Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS Global Services

There’s no doubt that 2020 has proven to be a watershed year for enterprises across the globe. Business today and tomorrow, in a post-pandemic world, will be a far cry from business in the pre-COVID era. The velocity of digital acceleration will separate the leaders from the laggards in a world that is quickly moving from ‘digital is the future’ to ‘digital is the only reality.’

The RACE for transformation is on! Organizations ready to Re-imagine, Accelerate, Co-create and Emerge will be well positioned for sustainable success.

In fact, it’s this prevailing state of digital transformation that is at the heart of our recent research report, entitled Business Transformation After the Digital Tipping Point, jointly developed by WNS and Corinium Intelligence. The report follows a global survey involving digital transformation leaders from multiple key industries.

97 percent of our survey respondents have started delivering on their digital transformation strategies, acknowledging that there is no going back to a normal that was. Some organizations have moved 100 percent to the cloud while others have digitized their entire ecosystem.

As leaders tread the path to business transformation in a digital-only world, underpinning agile success will be many key factors.

Strong Data Governance and Cybersecurity – The Foundation of Digital Transformation

Digital transformation, when executed the right way, enables organizations to accelerate processes, improve Customer Experience (CX) and stay ahead of the curve. However, achieving this is difficult in the absence of the right governance, compliance and security practices to manage risks. As one of the survey respondents observes, this is only possible when enterprises have the right ‘data foundation.’

She further states, “Data is the essence of a company’s digital transformation. You cannot separate data from digital and you cannot separate data from AI.”

Notwithstanding the eagerness of companies in adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-driven technologies, they still lack the robust data governance and cybersecurity foundation, which is key to success. This will be a roadblock to their efforts to harness advanced technologies, including hyperautomation, to optimize business processes.

Not surprisingly, only 1 percent of those surveyed claim that their organizations have automated processes in place to streamline data governance practices. ~45 percent say that though all projects follow data governance guidelines and principles, manual processes make the exercise labor-intensive.

Not factoring cybersecurity into digital transformation will be a cardinal sin and will only expose businesses to serious challenges and reputational risks. Digital, data and AI are inextricably linked and it’s imperative that leaders approach business transformation in a holistic manner to maximize the chances of success.

CX – At the Core of Digital Transformation

While COVID-19 has undeniably been the trigger for accelerated digital adoption, CX remains at the core of digital transformation. It is not, therefore, surprising that more than half of our respondents cite this as a ‘high priority’ strategic objective for the next 12 months. For digital-native companies, a deep customer understanding enables more effective hyper-personalization of the services they deliver.

It is very encouraging to see organizations increasingly view digital transformation through the CX prism. This is enabling them to implement newer business models, cybersecurity improvements, automated processes, advanced data analytics, innovations to drive productivity and efficiency, and hybrid work models – all aligned with their customers’ objectives.

Driven by changing customer needs and expectations, digital transformation will be an evolving concept. While 73 percent of the respondents in our survey expect to complete their digital transformation within the next five years, they must also be agile to drive continuous improvement. The exciting part of this evolution is that we will see newer business opportunities emerge for growth.

Talent Enablement is Crucial to Digital Transformation Success

New realities demand a differentiated approach to talent enablement. 55 percent of the respondents say that they have launched enterprise-wide digital literacy programs. However, only 16 percent say that they have linked staff key performance indicators to data-driven metrics.

Companies need to evolve their people practices to attract and retain the right talent while developing skills that will underpin accelerated digital transformation. IDG’s 2020 State of the CIO survey corroborates this – 69 percent of CIOs are re-evaluating IT skillsets for the post-pandemic transformative state. Technology integration and implementation, change management, strategy building ranked high on the management aspect while cybersecurity, data science and analytics, and AI and Machine Learning (ML) topped the technical capabilities list.

Enterprises across the globe are committed to digital transformation and have fast-tracked their plans in response to COVID-19. However, there is a lot left to be done. For instance, the WNS and Corinium Intelligence survey shows that only 16 percent of respondents have recruited ‘data translators.’ Couple this with the data governance and cybersecurity challenges, and it’s evident that enterprises are still coming to terms with the realities of digital transformation.

In their RACE towards digital transformation, companies are increasingly realizing that the path to success is not standalone, but interlaced and integrated. However, securing the crucial competitive edge in the evolving normal would require them to Re-imagine, Accelerate, Co-create and Emerge.

Keshav Murugesh is the Group CEO of WNS Global Services, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services.

