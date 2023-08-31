Driver’s License Scam Could Cost You Thousands: 13 Ways To Protect Yourself

Your driver’s license is more than just a plastic card that allows you to cruise the roadways — it’s a key to your identity.

Dave Ramsey: ‘Money Is Not Just Math, It’s Behavior’ — 5 Bad Habits to Break Today

Read More: 3 Simple Steps You Must Take To Shield Yourself from Identity Theft

And in the wrong hands, a stolen driver’s license can be used to wreak havoc on your personal and financial standing.

Here’s how driver’s license scammers could cost you thousands, and 13 ways to protect yourself.

What Is Driver’s License Scamming?

Robert Siciliano, cyber security and identity theft expert and CEO of Protect Now, said, “Scammers can use stolen driver’s licenses for various fraudulent activities, such as identity theft in the form of new account fraud and account takeover, posing as the victim.”

Here are a few ways scammers can use your driver’s license.

Open New Bank Accounts

When it comes to opening a bank account, the most common way to verify your identity is with your driver’s license, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Apply for Credit Cards

The driver’s license scammer would likely need more than just your driver’s license to open a credit card account in your name, as most credit card companies will ask for your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number if you don’t have a Social Security number. However, having your driver’s license information could help them obtain the other information they need.

Rent Properties, Hotel Rooms or Cars

When you rent a house, hotel room or car, you’ll be asked to verify your identity. One of the easiest ways to do that is to present your driver’s license.

Scammers can rent a car in your name and never return it, rent a hotel room and trash it or rent a home and skip out on the rent, which can hurt your credit. Siciliano said someone who steals your driver’s license information could even commit crimes while impersonating you.

“There could be any crime of any degree, even moving violations,” he said. “Basically, anything the victim can do, so can the identity thief posing as the victim.”

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

How To Protect Yourself From Driver’s License and Identity Theft

You can protect yourself from driver’s license and identity theft by taking the following safeguards.

1. Keep Personal Information Safe

“Keep your sensitive docs in a safe when not in use.’ said Siciliano. “Only provide your personal information with trusted sources and be leary about sharing online.”

2. Don’t Use Simple Passwords

“Create long, strong, unique passwords,” Siciliano advised, “and use a password manager.”

3. Be On the Lookout for People Trying to Scam You Via Email, Phone or Text

“Be cautious of phishing emails, scammy phone calls or instant/text messages requesting personal information,” said Siciliano.

4. Keep Tabs On Your Bank and Credit Card Account Activity

Siciliano says to regularly review your bank and credit card statements and report fraud immediately.

5. Shred Unwanted Personal Documents

According to Siciliano, you also should shred any documents containing sensitive information before disposing of them.

6. Take Precautions When Online

“Use secure websites (https://) for online transactions,” advised Siciliano. “Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks and use a VPN.”

He also recommended enabling two-factor authentication for every account and requiring a password to access your home Wi-Fi.

7. Monitor Your Credit Reports

Siciliano said you should be looking over your credit reports at least once a year.

8. Secure Your Devices

“Use strong passcodes and/or biometrics on your devices,” recommended Siciliano.

9. Be Mindful Of What You Post on Social Media

“Avoid oversharing personal information on social media,” said Siciliano.

10. Protect your Mail

“Get a locking mailbox,” advised Siciliano. “Retrieve your mail promptly.”

11. Avoid Uploading Pictures of Your Driver’s License

“Fake job applications and other scams are rife on the internet today,” said Ray Gillis, founder of Alibi Investigations. “Many ask you to confirm your ID by uploading your driving license.”

Before sharing a digital copy of your license, Gillis suggests that you pause and investigate whether the business, website and request are legitimate.

“If you have any doubts at all,” he continued, “don’t share any information with them. Certainly, in the preliminary stages of applying for a job, supplying your driving license should not be essential.”

12. Keep Your Driver’s License in Your Wallet

There are few instances where you’ll need to physically show someone your license, but if and when you do, Gillis says to keep it in your wallet.

“If you do hand over your license,” he said, “keep it in sight at all times.”

13. Don’t Allow Anyone To Take a Photo of Your Driver’s License

“If someone takes a photo without your consent, insist that they delete the image while you watch and ask to speak with their supervisor,” said Gillis.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Driver’s License Scam Could Cost You Thousands: 13 Ways To Protect Yourself

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.